'Outlander': Remembering some of Jamie's best moments

Celebrating “Outlander” star Sam Heughan’s (Jamie) birthday, the official Twitter page of the TV series has teased some of the most memorable scenes of the character from the past three seasons. From romantic scenes to the times when the Highlander stepped up as a leader, the fans get to relive some of the most epic scenes. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

There just “too many” scenes of Jamie that are worth remembering and sharing on Heughan’s birthday, the official Twitter page of the TV series stated [see below]. The fans agreed, and shared a few more scenes that were missed. The scenes that have been official shared however, are enough for the fans to reminisce.

The first scene is from the Print Shop, the time when Jamie reunites with the love of his life after a gap of two decades. The Highlander is overcome by emotion, but is still polite enough to ask permission before kissing Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

The second GIF is that of Claire fixing Jamie’s arm way back in season 1. This is one of those times that the highlander feels something is off about the Sassenach, from a time when he didn’t yet know that she is from the future.

Once Jamie fell in love with Claire, he protected her with fierce passion. Perhaps the most memorable moment of him doing that is the time he snuck into the room from the window, to stop Black Jack (Tobias Menzies).

On the romantic side of things, the fans will never forget the dialogue “To bed? Or to sleep?” There’s also the time when he said god gave him a “rare woman.”

One of the most tender moments in the “Outlander” series is the time when Jamie holds Jenny’s (Laura Donnelly) baby in his arms, and speaks in Gaelic. There are many more scenes that the fans can look back to, including the time when he led his men to certain death in the Battle of Culloden.

Basically, there are TOO MANY to count. Happy birthday to the incomparable #JAMMF. #Outlander — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2018

When he exhibited incredible politeness but made us scream "DO IT ALREADY" at our TVs. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ucp9UAi9pZ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2018

When he made us furthermore question every single time someone talked about going to sleep. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/FYqGBVYTO8 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2018

When he spilled his soul to Jenny's baby, and we saw a glimpse of what a great father he'd be. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/B90lo0by44 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2018

When he stepped up and led his men, even in the face of sure defeat. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/qaYx4CuXZI — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2018

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter