'Outlander' season 3 may not be the last for Frank

This may not be the last time that fans will get to see Tobias Menzies as Frank. In a recent interview, Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore talked about the conversations he has had about the return of the character, and also talked about some of the important elements of “Outlander” season 3.

In the first few episodes of the show the fans are going to see snap shots of the Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) life over a period of twenty years. This is very little time to explore the impact of Brianna (Sophie Skelton) on the relationship of her parents, Moore said in an interview with Showbizjunkies. The new season will show Bree graduating high school, shortly after which her parents face an “ultimate break,” and Frank passes away.

Moore kept the door open for the return of Frank in season 4 and 5, in which they expect to explore Brianna’s life in more detail. So, Menzies may return when the back story of Bree is explored in the future. However, season 3 will show how Brianna brings her parents closer as a child, because both Frank and Claire are committed to raising their daughter, even though they mostly live separate lives in their house in Boston.

In terms of the structure, the fans will get to see the parallel lives of Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in their respective timelines. However, Moore said that this will not be done to match the time of the two characters. “… it’s not literally five years pass in Jamie’s story and five years in Claire’s,” Moore said.

As far as Jamie is concerned, “Outlander” season 3 will certainly show an interesting evolution of the character. Fans will see him in the Battle of Culloden, living in a cave, as a prisoner, at Hellwater, and later in a print shop. Moore said that the story allowed them to open up the character in a different way this year.

