'Outlander' season 3: Jamie and Claire have become different people

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have lived vastly different lives during the time of their separation, “Outlander” season 3 will show. In a new interview, the actors playing these important roles spoke about how the experiences their respective characters have had over the years have turned them into completely different.

In an interview with ETOnline, Heughan said that the two main characters send decades apart, and this leads to them becoming different people. The two characters will have to deal with different circumstance too. While Claire has to try and connect with her family -Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Frank (Tobias Menzies), Jamie spends a lot of time alone in a cave.

The other more important aspect of the show this year is the fact that both Jamie and Claire will be older. While the fans have already seen the older version of the Sassenach, this will be the first time they will be seeing the Scottish warrior age.

Jamie has some greying hair, a limp in his leg, and he gets a walking stick as an accessory. It will be interesting to see how the makeup team will age the character with fine lines and wrinkles in the skin, while at the same time retaining his heroic and handsome features.

For Claire, the fans will get to see her age over the decades. The TV series will show snapshots of her life over the years, from the 40s, 50s and the 60s. So the audience will get to see how the character ages over the years.

The cast members are keenly aware of the expectations from “Outlander” season 3, especially since the scenes from “Voyager,” on which the plot is based on this year, has some of the favourite scenes of the fans. Balfe hopes they will be able to meet the expectations of the fans this year with their performance.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car