'Outlander' season 3: Scenes of Brianna and Adult Fergus teased

New stills of “Outlander” season 3 have been released online. There’s a behind-the-scenes picture of Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and a still from one of the episodes showing a conversation between Adult Fergus (César Domboy) and Jamie (Sam Heughan).

The picture of Brianna [see below] shows her getting ready to for a scene in the flash forward. Before Claire (Caitriona Balfe) can go back through the stones, she needs to know where Jamie has been and where he might be living at the time when she goes back.

To find out where Jamie may be living, Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin) will help Claire research all the historic documents and evidence, to pin point his exact location. The behind-the-scenes picture shows the amount of work the three of them will have to do for this purpose.

Another behind-the-scenes picture shows Claire in an empty room. This could be an apartment in Boston that she and her husband will evaluate, to see if it is suitable to their needs.

A GIF released on the official Twitter page of the TV series shows a tender mother-daughter moment between Claire and Brianna. The two characters had a complicated relationship in the second season, mostly because Bree didn’t understand her mother. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it will give them a chance to bond like never before. Jamie is Brianna’s biological father, and she may be interested in learning all about him during her research.

A still from the next season showing an interaction between Jamie and Fergus was posted online by Domboy. The two characters appear to be at a market place.

Heughan also shared a few pictures of his character with Claire. Jamie and his wife will go on a sea voyage once again in “Outlander” season 3, after they are reunited.

