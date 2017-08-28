'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is not the “meek and obedient” type, but she will have to live like a typical housewife in “Outlander” season 3 in her Boston apartment. A new teaser shows the kind of troubles she will have to face in this role. Meanwhile, a new video gives the fans the first look at Young Ian (John Bell).

Studying to be a surgeon is an adventure in itself, but while Claire is back home, pregnant, she will have to live the life of a full time house wife. And that means spending a lot of time in the kitchen, learning how to work the stove and the other appliances. There will be a lot of “Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ” moments for her to deal with. A new GIF released online [see below] shows one of those moments.

Meanwhile, ETOnline reporter Leanne Aguilera sat down with Steven Cree (Ian Murray) and Bell to talk about their characters in the next season. In the video [see below] there are a few scenes of these characters, and Jenny (Laura Donnelly).

Talking about how they have been working on their relationship off-screen to better showcase the father-son relationship on the show, Cree joked about how he has been punishing Bell and giving him pocket money. While this may be a joke, the teaser in the video certainly shows the father punishing the son with his belt. As far as Bell is concerned, the actor teased that the fans will get to see his character change from a young Scottish teenager to a man.

Ian and Jenny have a lot of kids on the show this year. Cree joked about how Ian’s wife gets pregnant every time his character looks at her. On a more serious note he said the show will give the fans an insight about the relationship of the couple and how seriously his character takes fatherhood.

There will also be more of Ian-Jamie (Sam Heughan) friendship. Cree teased that Jamie is still a little reckless and Ian chooses a safer way of doing things, and this will trigger some conflict between the two.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

#Outlander S3 #thevoyagerbegins A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram