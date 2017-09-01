'Outlander' season 3: Facing fire in Battle of Culloden; Pregnant Claire

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
a still from "Outlander" season 3 os Starz starring Sam Heughan as Jamie. Facebook/ Starz

Scenes from the “Outlander” season 3 premiere episode have been teased in a new video that has been released online. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his men will face a volley of bullets from the British soldiers, while the Highlanders charge in full speed. Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be pregnant in America.

The new teaser [see below] shows Jamie riding his horse into battle with his men. The first episode will begin from right when The Highlander bid his wife good bye and joined the fight against the British, knowing that it will end badly for his people.

The video also shows the Highlanders charging at the British soldiers, disregarding the volley of bullets being forces at them. Jamie hopes to die in this fight because he feels he has lost Claire forever, but he manages to survive.

Meanwhile, in the flash forward Claire will be pregnant with Jamie’s child. Even though she has moved to the US with her first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), she can never forget the love of her life she left behind in Scotland. Scenes of a pregnant Sassenach are teased in the video.

There are only 10 more days to go before the premiere of “Outlander” season 3. Heughan and Balfe had a funny exchange about it on Twitter. Their funny interactions and mild teasing has kept the fans entertained while they waited for the show to return. This has been the longest Droughtlander till date, but now the fans can expect a regular schedule of the show every year.

“Outlander” season 3 will air on Sept. 10. Aussie fans can watch the show on Foxtel on Sept. 11. The title of the first episode is “The Battle Joined.” The first few episodes will show the parallel lives of Jamie and Claire, each living in their world, pining for each other.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
'World's number one anti-vaxxer' Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car