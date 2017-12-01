'Outlander' season 3 episode 12: Jamaica adventure begins

The Frasers will finally reach Jamaica in “Outlander” season 3 episode 12. A preview video of the next episode shows what happened to Young Ian (John Bell), and how his rescue attempt will put Jamie (Sam Heughan) in a risky position once again.

Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will reach Jamaica in the next episode. The preview video [see below] shows the couple wearing some fancy clothes, as they attend a big party. After their reunion they could have simply escaped back home, but they have to first rescue Young Ian.

In Jamaica they will run into Captain Leonard (Charlie Heitt). The young and ambitious British officer will be there at the party that the Frasers will attend. Shortly after the party Jamie will get arrested, the preview video shows.

Jamie and Claire appear to find Young Ian in Jamaica before the party. The wee lad appears to be a part of a slave auction, but the Frasers may have little power to stop the auction and rescue Young Ian. Will they approach the authorities and explain the situation?

There will be some dramatic moments at the slave auction. Although slavery is a normal practice there during that time period, it is not something that Claire may be able to deal with as a woman from the future. Jamie too will get into a fight, but he may not be able to do much alone.

Meanwhile, the fans will also get to see what exactly happened to Young Ian right after he was kidnapped. He appears to make friends with a fellow prisoner during his time in captivity in Jamaica.

Only two episodes are left in “Outlander” season 3. The final moments of the show this year will set the stage for the future for the Frasers. The show has already been renewed for season 4, and the producers are currently busy at work, making sure the scripts are ready and the new filming locations are selected.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube