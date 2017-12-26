'Outlander' cast Christmas greetings compilation

A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander."

It’s that time of the year again when everyone gets together and spreads joy and happiness. Cast members of the popular “Outlander” TV series also celebrated Christmas, and wished the fans online. Some of the actors also shared pictures of them enjoying the holidays.

The first picture [see below] is that of Sam Heughan (James Alexander Malcolm Mackenzie Fraser). The picture shows the actor hiking. The snowy mountain in the background appears to remind fans about their fitness goals. The actor runs the fitness initiative My Peak Challenge that has members from across the globe getting exercise and staying fit.

Caitriona Balfe (Claire) shared a video of her flight back to Ireland. The actress decided to spend the holidays back home, and the way she did that is by watching some Christmas movies in bed.

Both Balfe and her fellow cast member Tobias Menzies (Frank/Black Jack Randall) appear to have watched the same movie this Christmas- “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring James Stewart (George Bailey). Menzines shared a quote from the movie in his greeting to the fans.

New comers Hannah James (Lady Geneva Dunsany) and John Bell (Young Ian) shared pictures of their respective Christmas celebrations with family and friends. César Domboy (Fergus) too went to a party, but he apparently decided to avoid his relatives by spending time with his sister’s dog, a picture of which he posted online.

Steven Cree (Ian Murray) wished all the fans with his characteristic humour. The actor appears to have received too many socks as gifts over the years, and commenting on the post some of the fans said that they too are in the same boat.

The cast and crew of “Outlander” TV series are currently on their Christmas break. The team will return to the production set and continue filming next year. Four episodes of season 4 have been filmed already, so there are 9 more to go.

