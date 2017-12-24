'Outlander' season 4: First look at Jamie and Claire

The first look of the “Outlander” season 4 costumes of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and the production set have been revealed in a new video that has surfaced online. The cast members made the video to give the fans a special Christmas message.

Just before they wrapped filming for the show this year, Heughan and Balfe made a video on the set to wish the fans on Christmas. The video posted on YouTube shows the two actors wishing the fans. The Champagne bottles were out, as the cast and crew headed into the holidays, and the two actors in the video also wished the fans enjoy the long break.

The long leather coat is back for Jamie, while Claire will be dressed in conservative attire that is suitable for the time. The actors will continue to show the slow progression of their respective characters’ ageing. So, Claire’s grey hair will start to become more prominent from next year, as shown in the video.

Jamie will get another tricorn hat to wear, but he may not be setting sail any time soon. The Frasers will try to build a new home and a more stable life in America in the next season.

The production set seen in the video appears to be that of a large kitchen. The shelves in the background are filled with cups and other crockery. Will Claire be using this kitchen in the next season?

Heughan hoped that the fans enjoyed season 3. The holiday break is also a good time to watch and rewatch the show.

The producers recently conducted a poll of the best scene in season 3. Of all the scenes, the fans chose the Print Shop as the top favourite. This isn’t surprising because the Print Shop was the most highly anticipated this year.

Credit: Outlander/ Facebook