'Outlander' season 4: Making a home in America

Co-executive producers and writers Toni Graphia and Matthew B. Roberts teased details about the story in “Outlander’ season 4 in a new video that has been released online. The TV series will continue to focus on the lives and challenges of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). The following article contains spoilers.

In the season 3 finale Jamie and Claire reached the shores of America, and the next season will focus on the lives of the Frasers in this new country. In a new video [see below] Roberts pointed out how the two lovers never really had a home for themselves. Even though they tried to make a home at Lallybroch, they were constantly plagued by troubles there.

Jamie gave Lallybroch away, and now for the first time he and his wife will find a place in America that they can call home. The Frasers will finally try to build a more stable life together in the New World. So, the main focus of the plot in the next season will be about the challenges they face in making their home.

Roberts explained that the one difference between “Outlander” and the other stories out there is that the show is not a romance. The producer said that in a romance the story ends at a particular point, and the audience has no interest in seeing what happens the next day. He called the Starz TV series a love story, and the difference between this and a romance is that here the fans would like to see what happens next to Jamie and Claire, with the plot throwing new challenges at them, and showing how they get out of trouble.

Graphia said that “Outlander” really “lives” in the “quite moments.” The producer explained that in other TV shows such scenes are the first to get cut during the post production, but they can’t do that in the Starz TV series because it is these moments that really pushes the story forward. So, the fans can expect more tender or emotional moments between Jamie and Claire in season 4.

