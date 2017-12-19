'Outlander' season 4: No Christmas break for the writers

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 has wrapped for this year, and all the cast and crew members are enjoying their Christmas break. However, the writers of the show will have to continue to work, and make sure the scripts are ready before filming resumes next year. So, while some members of the team are currently enjoying the holidays, others are hard at work.

Working on the Starz TV series is a year round process for some people. Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts revealed that he and the other writers of the show will have to continue to write during the Christmas break, so that they can get ahead of the production. The producer said that a holiday hiatus is the only chance they get to catch up on their work.

Filming of the popular time-travelling TV series has so far been on schedule, with the cast and crew delivering the product regularly like clockwork. Four episodes of the next season have already been filmed, and it seems like the writers are currently busy finishing the script for the rest of the 13 episodes.

Scotland is still the base for the production, and the filming will continue to take place in the country next year too. The plot has moved on to America, but the cast and crew will not be travelling to the US to film the relevant scenes. Instead locations in Scotland, and perhaps another country, will stand in for the New World. Details about the filming locations are yet to be announced.

While the writers are busy working for the show, Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Co-executive producer Maril Davis will be busy working on a new space drama series that has been ordered by Apple. Both Moore and Davis confirmed in separate messages on Twitter that they will not be leaving “Outlander” TV series, which is currently filming season 4 and talks about season 5 have also begun.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: Australia on the verge of series victory
Teenager Alex De Minaur secures Australian Open berth
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 ‘bigger than it’s ever been’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sketches and production design of the finale
'Coronation Street' Dec. 18 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Musical score for the New World
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22: Katie surprises Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22 [VIDEOS]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Trailer breakdown by the director
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Nothing from second half yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car