'Outlander' season 4: No Christmas break for the writers

A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 has wrapped for this year, and all the cast and crew members are enjoying their Christmas break. However, the writers of the show will have to continue to work, and make sure the scripts are ready before filming resumes next year. So, while some members of the team are currently enjoying the holidays, others are hard at work.

Working on the Starz TV series is a year round process for some people. Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts revealed that he and the other writers of the show will have to continue to write during the Christmas break, so that they can get ahead of the production. The producer said that a holiday hiatus is the only chance they get to catch up on their work.

Filming of the popular time-travelling TV series has so far been on schedule, with the cast and crew delivering the product regularly like clockwork. Four episodes of the next season have already been filmed, and it seems like the writers are currently busy finishing the script for the rest of the 13 episodes.

Scotland is still the base for the production, and the filming will continue to take place in the country next year too. The plot has moved on to America, but the cast and crew will not be travelling to the US to film the relevant scenes. Instead locations in Scotland, and perhaps another country, will stand in for the New World. Details about the filming locations are yet to be announced.

While the writers are busy working for the show, Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Co-executive producer Maril Davis will be busy working on a new space drama series that has been ordered by Apple. Both Moore and Davis confirmed in separate messages on Twitter that they will not be leaving “Outlander” TV series, which is currently filming season 4 and talks about season 5 have also begun.

Actually, there will be a lot of writing done over the break (ha ha); the holiday hiatus is the only time for the writers to get out ahead of production once the season starts filming. https://t.co/ONfjblpW80 — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) December 17, 2017

Outlander is like my baby. Someone would have to kick me off! https://t.co/68ym67pCwu — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) December 16, 2017