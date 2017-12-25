'Outlander' season 4: Talks on to get Tobias Menzies back

Tobias Menzies (Frank/Black Jack Randall) is done with his acting responsibilities, but the producers are trying to find a way to bring the actor back in “Outlander” season 4. Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore revealed in a recent in interview that they are currently in discussion about how they can bring Menzies back.

Filming of two blocks of the next season has already been completed and the scripts for the remaining episodes are currently being. In an interview with Deadline, Moore said that there’s a strong possibility of the actor returning to the show. He said that he has been talking with his team about bringing the actor back in a flashback sequence or “some other kinds of sequences,” but there’s no concrete plan as of now.

In a way the next season will be a watershed moment for the TV series. The main characters Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have travelled to new worlds before, but now that they are in America it is a fundamental shift away from Scotland. Moore said that they will still “have a foot in Scotland,” but the story will weigh heavily on America.

Although the story has shifted to the American colonies, filming of the show is still taking place in Scotland. The producers haven’t announced any plans to shift the production to the US.

Diana Gabaldon will not be writing any episodes this time around too. Moore said that the celebrity author will be doing a lot of writing, but not for the TV series. Gabaldon is currently busy working on her next book in the popular “Outlander” series.

When asked about the renewal of the show for season 5, Moore said that he’s confident that they will get it. Starz and Sony are apparently working out the details of a deal.