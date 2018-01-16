'The Orville' season 2 will have less jokes more Sci-fi

By @sachintrivedig on
The Orville
Actor Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed. Mercer in "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

There will be some changes in the tone of “The Orville” season 2. After a successful run of 12 episodes, the TV series will cut down on the jokes and focus more on the Sci-fi side of the story. Seth MacFarlane confirmed the change, after critics cited the excessive humour in the script as a drawback of the show.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, MacFarlane said that the tone was the biggest experiment of the show. Going forward, the tone will “lean a little heavier into science fiction,” SlashFilm reports. This, the producer explained, will reduce the burden of having a joke on every page of the script.

This doesn’t mean that the TV series will change into a serious action- drama. It just means that they will tone down on the jokes.

Readers should note that although the critics have complained about the excessive humour on the show, there have been no such complaints from the fans. Instead, the TV series is a big hit, and has often been contrasted with the more serious shows like “Star Trek Discovery.”

Making these changes will not be too difficult for the script writers. They have already experimented with a more serious tone in the episode “Into the Fold.” Just how far they will take this change remains to be seen.

There will be at least 14 episodes on the show in the next season, compared to the 12 episodes in the first season. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

“The Orville” season 2 is set to air sometime in the latter half of 2018. MacFarlane has confirmed that there’s still a lot that they have to do to get the show back on air as soon as possible for the fans. There have been some concerns about the show not returning till 2019, but the producer has confirmed that they are taking steps to finish the show and release it this year.

