'The Orville' season 2 to air later this year, Seth MacFarlane confirms

The sci-fi drama series “The Orville” season 2 will air sometime later this year, show creator, writer, star and Executive Producer Seth MacFarlane announced online. He also said that there won’t be any crossover with the “Family Guy” TV series, in which he’s also an executive producer.

There were some concerns about the Sci-fi TV series returning in 2019. MacFarlane has now confirmed [see below] that the wait will not be such a long one. The actor did not announce an exact release date for the show. He called reports of a crossover between the Sci-fi drama with the animation series “Family Guy” as “misreporting,” which means that such a crossover will not happen at least in season 2.

While the wait for the return of the show will still be for a few months, there’s some good news for the fans. The next season will have a total of 14 episodes, compared to the 12 in season 1. The success of the TV series allows the producers to make 22 episodes, which is the industry standard for broadcast shows, but MacFarlane told TV Guide that he prefers to make fewer episodes with better content than add filler episodes just to increase the count.

Originally the first season had a total of 13 episodes. However, one of the episodes was pushed to season 2. This means that 13 episodes may be the standard for the show going forward from season 3.

Talking about season 1, MacFarlane said that his favourite episode was the one where Claire (Penny Johnson Jerald) and Isaac (Mark Jackson) got trapped on a planet. The producer said that this episode was a “real test” on how far they can take “the genuine science fiction aspect to it.”

If “The Orville” season 2 premieres sometime in September, just as the first season did, then the fans can expect the first trailer to be released by May.