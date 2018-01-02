'The Orville' star Seth McFarlane made a 'Star Trek' video as teenager

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

“The Orville” TV series Executive Producer, writer, and star Seth McFarlane has been preparing to play this role for a long time. A new video has surfaced online, showing the actor when he was 14-15 years old. It is a fan made video in which McFarlane plays the role of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner).

The video posted on the YouTube channel of TrekGenius News erainment shows a clip from a short McFarlane made when he was a teenager. The actor is in the captain’s chair, and other actors play the role of Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and other characters from the “Star Trek” TV series.

The plot focuses on the USS Enterprise entering a “doorway to nowhere.” The characters have entered a place that is outside the space-time continuum.

McFarlane reportedly made this video with his friends when he was young. Now, the actor gets to sit in the captain’s chair on “The Orville” TV series. The show is not a serious drama like “Star Trek,” but it has the same feel with an episodic story that takes the crew of the ship to new worlds each week. There is also an overall arc for the characters, with a major focus on the relationship between Captain Ed Mercer (McFarlane) and his ex-wife Commander Kelly (Adrianne Palicki). The only differentiating factor of the show is the use of humour.

The first season of “The Orville,” which had 12 episodes, has already aired. Comparisons have been drawn with the other sci-fi show “Star Trek Discovery,” and each TV series has a dedicated fan following at the moment.

“Star Trek Discovery” is on a mid-season break, and will return on Jan. 7 with episode 10. There are a total of 15 episodes in the first season on this show.

“The Orville” season 2 is expected to return sometime this year. The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet by the producers. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tyrion’s love life
‘Outlander’ season 4: A meeting that fans look forward to
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund seeks Ivar’s trust
Schapelle Corby releases first single ‘Palm Trees’ on Instagram
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 'The Solo Oscillation' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 spoilers
'The Orville' star Seth McFarlane made a 'Star Trek' video as teenager
Seth McFarlane as a teen Captain Kirk
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car