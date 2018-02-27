'The Orville' season 2 productions starts

Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

The work has finally started on “The Orville” season 2. Show creator and lead cast member Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer) announced the start of production of the show. There will be new cast members joining the show this time around.

MacFarlane thanked the cast and crew of the TV series online [see below], as he announced the start of production of season 2. The producer said that they had an “awesome first day.”

Just a few days ago the cast members had gathered for a script read through. Actor Scott Grimes (Gordon Molloy) had shared a picture of him with fellow cast members from the script read through [see below].

The fun and games are not only reserved for the show, as the actors have already started talking about how they intend to play pranks on their colleagues while filming. Mark Jackson (Isaac) joked about how he plans to give the director Jon Cassar an apple and Grimes a wedgie on the first day. Replying to that comment, Cassar said that he is willing to join Jackson on giving the wedgie [see below].

Meanwhile, some of the pictures of the next season have also surfaced online. Cassar shared a picture of Captain Mercer’s office set on Instagram. The TV series editor Tom Costantino also shared a few pictures of the production set, including a shot of the makeup material for cast member Peter Macon (Commander Bortus).

Actor Chris Johnson will be joining the TV series this year, Deadline reports. Johnson will be playing a recurring character onboard the ship.

The cameras may have started rolling for “The Orville” season 2, but the producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The show is expected to return some time later this year, but given that there is loads of work ahead for the team it looks like the fans will have to wait till 2019 for the premiere.

Thanks to the Orville cast, crew, and our new executive producer/director @joncassar for an awesome first day of season 2! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2018

First day back to school for @TheOrville crew. I’m going to give @joncassar an apple and @ScottGrimes a wedgie. — Mark Jackson (@markjacksonacts) February 26, 2018

I'm in on that wedgie giving. — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) February 26, 2018

