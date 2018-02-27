'The Orville' season 2 productions starts

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

The work has finally started on “The Orville” season 2. Show creator and lead cast member Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer) announced the start of production of the show. There will be new cast members joining the show this time around.

MacFarlane thanked the cast and crew of the TV series online [see below], as he announced the start of production of season 2. The producer said that they had an “awesome first day.”

Just a few days ago the cast members had gathered for a script read through. Actor Scott Grimes (Gordon Molloy) had shared a picture of him with fellow cast members from the script read through [see below].

The fun and games are not only reserved for the show, as the actors have already started talking about how they intend to play pranks on their colleagues while filming. Mark Jackson (Isaac) joked about how he plans to give the director Jon Cassar an apple and Grimes a wedgie on the first day. Replying to that comment, Cassar said that he is willing to join Jackson on giving the wedgie [see below].

Meanwhile, some of the pictures of the next season have also surfaced online. Cassar shared a picture of Captain Mercer’s office set on Instagram. The TV series editor Tom Costantino also shared a few pictures of the production set, including a shot of the makeup material for cast member Peter Macon (Commander Bortus).

Actor Chris Johnson will be joining the TV series this year, Deadline reports. Johnson will be playing a recurring character onboard the ship.

The cameras may have started rolling for “The Orville” season 2, but the producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The show is expected to return some time later this year, but given that there is loads of work ahead for the team it looks like the fans will have to wait till 2019 for the premiere.

Credit: Scott Grimes/ Twitter’

Credit: Tom Costantino/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Houston Rockets extend winning streak to 13 games
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: A queen’s endurance
‘Play time with Jesus’ campaign promotes ‘The Walking Dead’ game
‘Outlander’ season 4: Producers seek Native Canadians
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'The Orville' season 2 productions starts
‘The Orville’ season 2: Chris Johnson joins the team
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car