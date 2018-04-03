'The Orville' season 2: Mark Jackson films big Isaac episode

By @sachintrivedig on
The Orville
Actor Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed. Mercer in "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

Mark Jackson (Isaac) has just filmed a major episode of his character in “The Orville” season 2, the actor revealed in an online post. Meanwhile, new behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set of the show have surfaced online.

Filming of the next season is ongoing in full swing. In an online post [see below] Jackson said that it was a “big day” for his character recently on the set, which means that there may be a Isaac-centric episode in the next season. Fans who have watched the first season will remember that Isaac played a central role as a “villain” in one of the episodes, and has usually been an important member of the crew because of his advanced intelligence.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Seth MacFarlane also teased this big episode by saying that it was a “privilege” to write for Jackson and his fellow cast member Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn). With these two characters taking the centre stage in the episode it looks like they will be facing a medical emergency or a health issue like the spread of a dangerous virus.

Meanwhile, a familiar alien character will be back in the next season. Fans may remember the alien crew member Dann (Mike Henry) from the two episodes in which the captain of the ship joked about not knowing the name of the crew member, even though he greets Dann almost on a daily basis in the elevator.

Henry shared a picture of him in full costume and make up, standing with Jackson and Scott Grimes (Gordon Malloy) [see below]. “3 space amigos,” he wrote in his post.

With just a few weeks into filming, there is still a lot of work left for “The Orville” season 2 to be completed. The producers haven’t announced a production schedule, so it isn’t clear when the show will air.

Credit: Mike Henry/ Twitter

