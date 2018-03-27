'The Orville' season 2: The professor will be back

By @sachintrivedig on
The Orville
Actor Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed. Mercer in "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

Professor Ildis Kitan (Robert Picardo) will be back in “The Orville” season 2. New behind-the-scenes pictures released online by Director Jon Cassar show the Xelayan and some new production sets.

The first picture Cassar posted online [see below] shows Picardo in full costume and makeup. The actor plays the role of Alara’s (Halston Sage) father. The picture also includes the lead cast member Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer), but they don’t seem to be filming on the ship set.

Professor Ildis doesn’t think too highly of humans and feels that humans are “intellectually deficient.” The character would love to see his daughter quit her post and perhaps join academia. Since he will not be joining Alara on the ship, will the fans get to see him chat with his daughter over a call?

The production set appears to be that of the professor’s home. So, it is quite possible that the fans will get to see Alara’s home world in the next season.

The other picture that Cassar shared online [see below] shows the cast members on the ship set, and they appear to be rehearsing a scene without their costumes.

Scott Grimes (Gordon Malloy) can be seen in his character’s station on the ship, wearing a t-shirt. His colleague Adrianne Palicki (Kelly Grayson) can be seen in her chair in the background in her costume.

Cassar also shared a picture of another production set on Instagram. The picture shows the part of the ship from where they take shuttlecrafts to other ships or to a planet surface.

Cast member Mark Jackson (Isaac) has also shared a new behind-the-scenes picture [see below]. The picture teases some of the species of aliens that the fans encounter on the show.

“The Orville” season 2 is expected to have 14 episodes. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The show is expected to return later this year or early next year.

Credit: Jon Cassar/ Twitter

Credit: Mark Jackson/ Twitter

