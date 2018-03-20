'The Orville' season 2: New behind-the-scenes pictures from set

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

New behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set of “The Orville” season 2 have surfaced online. Filming of the TV series continues, and two episodes have already been filmed.

New pictures posted on Twitter show the bridge production set of the ship. Michael Okuda, who describes himself as a graphic designer, science fan, and space geek, got to visit the set at Fox as a part of a Television Academy event. He said that he was impressed with the attention to detail in the beautiful interiors, and added that he is looking forward to seeing what Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and the team have in store for the next season.

In a picture that was released online on Instagram, Director Jon Cassar pointed out that the TV series is being filmed on the same stage where popular movies like “Sound of Music,” “Fight Club,” and “Die Hard” were filmed.

Two episodes of the next season have been filmed so far. In a tweet [see below], Cassar thanked the cast and crew for working hard, and for their “incredible creative energy.”

MacFarlane asked the fans of the show to follow Cassar on Twitter if they are not following him already. MacFarlane complimented Cassar for being a “brilliant” director and producer, and he also teased that the fans are going to love the next season.

With just two episodes filmed there is still a long way to go for the team to wrap production. There will be a total of 14 episodes on the show this time around. The first season only had 12 episodes.

The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for “The Orville” season 2. With so much of the filming still left, and the post production work after that, it will be a challenge for them to release the show this year.

