'Orphan Black' season 5 premiere spoilers: Mika and Sarah trade lives; Helena goes on a murderous mission [Watch Clip]

Earlier spoilers have revealed that for the final season of sci-fi clone drama “Orphan Black,” all sisters will stand side by side. However, it looks like one of them will not be in the right state of mind and will engage in a murderous mission.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Orphan Black” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

The official Twitter account of “Orphan Black” teases with a short clip of a cute couple apparently playing with each other. While this might look sceptical, this already hints what viewers are about to see when the final season premieres on June 10.

When everyone heads to the final season of “Orphan Black,” this will mean goodbye to all sestras. It also seems the first one to go is the most unpredictable of them all, the curly haired Helena. A clip of the happy blonde going on an indiscriminate stabbing is teased in its latest video. This, however, might mean very little to what viewers are really about to see in the premiere. Co-creator Graeme Manson had promised earlier that there will be a lot more flashbacks.

Manson said that they really did enjoy opening that can of worms last year. It was not easy, but it really was a great thing for all the fans to journey back through some flashbacks. Through these, new details about the characters will get revealed. These characters might have been developed and cultured for seasons, but there really is a lot that fans could learn from them, reports Den of Geek.

For season 5, the show’s creators decided to give fans what they really want -- and that is a closer look at the girls. Perhaps, there would be some who would want an in-depth look of how they really are while some would want to ask where they have been before prior to reaching their current point.

In response to this clamour, the creators took a few episodes for this season to focus on some characters. This means that Sarah, Rachel, Cosima, Alison and Helena will each get an episode that is centred on them. Those episodes are going to make use of flashbacks to reveal how they were before and tell viewers something new about these girls that viewers would not expect.

The premiere episode of “Orphan Black” season 5 will air on Saturday, June 10 on BBC America. It can also be viewed on SyFy in Australia.