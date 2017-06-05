'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Emily partners with Mona for an investigation in 'Driving Miss Crazy' [VIDEO]

Actress Shay Mitchell takes part in a panel discussion of ABC family's series "Pretty Little Liars" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 10, 2013.

"Pretty Little Liars" (PLL), starring Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields, Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings and Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis, will have a new episode titled "Driving Miss Crazy," which airs on FREEFORM on June 6. It will feature Emily's reluctant partnership with Mona to investigate AD's game further. Read on for the latest episode guide of the popular series.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Pretty Little Liars' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Driving Miss Crazy.'

A FREEFORM press release states that in "Pretty Little Liars" Season 7, episode 17, the girls will all be busy doing and experiencing different things including Emily teaming up with Mona, Ashley (Laura Leighton) returning to Rosewood and Aria's frightening nightmare.

Ashley returns to Rosewood for Hanna

Ashley is extremely worried about her daughter Hanna so she will go back to Rosewood to check on her. She will also have an important conversation with Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) regarding his intentions for Hanna.

Meanwhile, Ezra (Ian Harding) will begin to notice that Aria is acting differently, which will make him worry that he may have lost her. It doesn't help that Aria will have a scary nightmare, no thanks to AD. As for Spencer, she will be more confused than ever about what's happening to her as well as her family and friends. This will cause her to doubt some people and their trustworthiness.

'Driving Miss Crazy' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), these stars will appear in this episode: Andrea Parker (Mary Drake / Jessica DiLaurentis), Nolan North (Peter Hastings), Nicholas Gonzalez (Marco Furey) and Lesley Fera (Veronica Hastings). It was directed by Oliver Goldstick. Goldstick also wrote the episode's story along with Francesca Rollins.

'PLL' episodes

The episode before "Driving Miss Crazy" was "The Glove that Rocks the Cradle," which aired on May 30. It was directed by Paula Hunziker and written by Maya Goldsmith. It featured Spencer stealing a hard drive from Marco's apartment. It contained Lucas' (Brendan Robinson) alibi confession to the police on the night that Archer (Huw Collins) was killed. Aria also worked with AD and she was sent to destroy Emily and Alison's nursery while she's wearing a black "A" hoodie. As for Hanna, she was asked to pick up something from the computer repair shop. Then, she brought it to Rosewood High School.

The girls also confronted Lucas about his involvement with Charles/Charlotte/"A." He said that he didn't know they were the same person and that they were only friends over email. As for Aria, she felt extremely bad after her plot to destroy Em and Ali's nursery. Speaking of Ali, she finally admitted her feelings to Emily and they kissed. Plus, a second comic book was revealed to be in existence and it shows how vengeance can be turned into a game.

"Pretty Little Liars" episodes air in Australia on FOX8 on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm. It also airs in the US on Tuesdays from 8-9 pm EST on FREEFORM. The episode after "Driving Miss Crazy" is "Choose or Lose" and it will air on June 13.

