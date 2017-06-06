'Game of Thrones' season 8: The wait could be two years long

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A still from "Game of Thrones" season 7, a HBO TV series. GameofThrones/ Facebook

The wait for the final season of “Game of Thrones” could be a long one. HBO Programming President Casey Bloys revealed in a recent interview that the fans may have to wait as long as 2019 to see how the story ends.

Filming of season 7 wrapped a long time ago, and the writers are currently busy working on the script of the final season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bloys said that it is up to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to finish writing and then plan the production schedule.

There are supposed to be just six episodes in the final season of the popular TV series. However, it should be noted that the seventh season also had fewer episodes, but they took just as long to film as a regular season. Even the start of the production was delayed to wait for winter.

The final announcement on when the production of the final season will begin may be made after the writers are able to finish most of the script, and get a sense of the kind of work load that is expected.

“Game of Thrones” is a very popular show that is watched around the globe. No other show on HBO can match up in terms of viewership. The series, however, will soon come to an end, leaving a huge gap to be filled. A prequel is currently being developed, but it is still in very early stages.

There was some talk of ending the TV series with a movie. However, HBO has decided to go ahead with the episodic format of a TV series. Bloys teased exciting battle sequences in season 7, and the possibility of equally cinematic battles in season 8.

“Game of Thrones” season 7 is set to premiere on July 16. The plot will focus on the wars in Westeroes, while the threat of the White Walker invasion looms.

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 17 'Driving Miss Crazy' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve
'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife; Diana Gabaldon has watched 9 episodes
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9: Aaron worries about his relationship with David and his field of work affecting it [VIDEOS]
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car