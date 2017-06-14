'Orange is the New Black' returns to Netflix -- and 'Sesame Street' came out with a parody [Video]

"OITNB" season 5 dropped on Netflix in June 9
By @nessdoctor on
orange snack
"Orange is the New Snack" Twitter/SesameStreet

Female prisoner drama “Orange is the New Black” is back on Netflix. The show just aired its season finale at it garnered mixed reviews. While OITNB is considered not child friendly, a very popular children’s show has taken inspiration and made a parody out of it. It is not something you would expect to see on “Sesame Street,” but they managed to pull it off anyway.

“Sesame Street” has given viewers a G-rated and spot on parody of “Orange is the New Black” to teach kids about healthy eating. Appropriately, they labelled the clip “Orange is the New Snack.” The clip kicks off with a blow-by-blow remake of the OITNB opening credits remade with lyrics that every kid would understand and love.

The song goes “cookies are baked, it’s time to feed. But healthy foods are what we need, and we’ve got time for snacks.”  If you happen to be more familiar with the opening theme of “Orange is the New Black” theme, you might find yourself singing along, too. Of course, children would have no idea about how dark the inspiration for this clip was, but viewers of the real show might find it awkward.

The video introduces “Sesame Street’s” version of the characters from “Orange is the New Black.” Instead of serving time behind bars at Litchfield Penitentiary, they are students in Litchfield Academy and there are much smaller chances of a riot taking place. Slate writes that the take on Piper Chapman is Piper Snackman, Crazy Eyes is portrayed as Googly Eyes, and Pornstache has been reintroduced as Mr. Mustache.

In the clip, the cookie is the popular snack of choice for kids. However, Piper has a much healthier option in her lunchbox, which her mom had probably packed for her. Now, she faces a challenge to persuade her fellow inmates, or should we say classmates, to prefer orange as their new snack. This has to happen without being bullied in their environment or starting a riot, or however “Sesame Street” plans to make that child friendly.

This looks awkward and all that, but this is not actually the first time that “Sesame Street” had reintroduced a child-friendly version of an adult series to children. Previously, it has also featured “Upside Downtown Abbey,” “Sons of Poetry,” 30 Rocks” and even “Game of Chairs.”

Sesame Street: Orange is the New Snack (Orange is the New Black Parody)

Source: Sesame Street/ YouTube

