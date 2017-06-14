'Justice League' spoilers: A major Batman villain was secretly revealed in 'Wonder Woman'

"Justice League" hits theatres in November 2017
By @nessdoctor on
Justice League logo
"Justice League" official logo Facebook/justiceleagueofficial

Wonder Woman was everything that fans wanted it to be. In fact, it is one of the biggest successes of the DC Movie Universe since it was launched. This movie might have been set decades before the Justice League would be formed or Bruce Wayne would be born, but it lays down the groundwork on what fans should expect for future DC projects. A lot of elements were seen in the film and it looks like a very popular Batman villain is all set to join this reinvented DC Movie Universe.

“Wonder Woman” introduced a lot of new characters, enemies and other elements to the DCEU, notes Movie Pilot. While Ares was defeated, there are some who might be responsible for giving Batman villains their superpowers. The movie also introduced viewers to Dr. Maru, also known as Dr. Poison, the mad genius responsible for the gases that were used to make General Ludendorff who he was and was used for devastating purposes in the war.

Viewers might remember how General Ludendorff had those capsules with gas in them. When he inhales them, he lightens up and gets physically stronger. For those who know more characters in the universe, this pattern might ring a bell. General Ludendorff certainly is not the first character in the DC Universe who gets stronger when inhaling gas. One really popular Batman villain is powered by gas, and happens to have it fixed to his back so he can inhale it anytime.

Bane in “The Dark Knight” trilogy was reinvented to be a philosophical character with Christopher Nolan’s realistic and dark elements, but the comic book Bane was closer to General Ludendorff’ getting steroid-like powers when inhaling such gas. What he could have been inhaling could potentially be an early prototype of the Venom gas, which is used in their own version of the super soldier program. This happens to be inhaled by Bane all the time to make him stronger.

Bane is one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. He is one of the very few villains who can actually beat up Batman to a pulp while using his high intelligence to come up with ways to keep the Dark Knight puzzled and occupied. His claim to fame was when he broke Batman’s back with his knee, so he is definitely a villain that even the Dark Knight himself cannot mess with.

With the introduction of this factor, “Wonder Woman” could have laid down the groundwork for other characters that would be introduced soon. The steroid-like strength enhancing gas by Dr. Poison might make it to future DCEU films and could be seen empowering other villains, as well.

Justice League” premieres in November 2017. It stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car