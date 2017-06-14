'Justice League' spoilers: A major Batman villain was secretly revealed in 'Wonder Woman'

Wonder Woman was everything that fans wanted it to be. In fact, it is one of the biggest successes of the DC Movie Universe since it was launched. This movie might have been set decades before the Justice League would be formed or Bruce Wayne would be born, but it lays down the groundwork on what fans should expect for future DC projects. A lot of elements were seen in the film and it looks like a very popular Batman villain is all set to join this reinvented DC Movie Universe.

“Wonder Woman” introduced a lot of new characters, enemies and other elements to the DCEU, notes Movie Pilot. While Ares was defeated, there are some who might be responsible for giving Batman villains their superpowers. The movie also introduced viewers to Dr. Maru, also known as Dr. Poison, the mad genius responsible for the gases that were used to make General Ludendorff who he was and was used for devastating purposes in the war.

Viewers might remember how General Ludendorff had those capsules with gas in them. When he inhales them, he lightens up and gets physically stronger. For those who know more characters in the universe, this pattern might ring a bell. General Ludendorff certainly is not the first character in the DC Universe who gets stronger when inhaling gas. One really popular Batman villain is powered by gas, and happens to have it fixed to his back so he can inhale it anytime.

Bane in “The Dark Knight” trilogy was reinvented to be a philosophical character with Christopher Nolan’s realistic and dark elements, but the comic book Bane was closer to General Ludendorff’ getting steroid-like powers when inhaling such gas. What he could have been inhaling could potentially be an early prototype of the Venom gas, which is used in their own version of the super soldier program. This happens to be inhaled by Bane all the time to make him stronger.

Bane is one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. He is one of the very few villains who can actually beat up Batman to a pulp while using his high intelligence to come up with ways to keep the Dark Knight puzzled and occupied. His claim to fame was when he broke Batman’s back with his knee, so he is definitely a villain that even the Dark Knight himself cannot mess with.

With the introduction of this factor, “Wonder Woman” could have laid down the groundwork for other characters that would be introduced soon. The steroid-like strength enhancing gas by Dr. Poison might make it to future DCEU films and could be seen empowering other villains, as well.

“Justice League” premieres in November 2017. It stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.