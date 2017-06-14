'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Closer look at Luke's home in next trailer

New details about the next trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have “leaked” online. The report reveals that the upcoming video will give the fans a glimpse of the stone huts on Ahch-To, the planet where Luke Skywalker has been living for the past many years.

In a new video released online, Mike Zeroh reveals that the next trailer starts with a scene on Ahch-To, giving the fans a closer look at where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been living. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is also there on the same planet, and there is a shot of her training with the blue lightsaber that she brought with her, and the fans may have seen a picture from this scene in the recently released set of stills of the movie.

Among the villains, General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) gets two scenes. The first trailer was mostly about the heroes, so the upcoming trailer may give some screen time to the villains in the First Order.

There is an extended battle sequence with the new AT-M6 Walkers of the First Order in action. These new Walkers are an upgraded version of the AT-ATs that the fans are familiar with.

Luke and Rey will continue to dominate the screen time in the next trailer, with 40 percent of the video focused on the two characters. The rest of the video will reportedly focus on the other characters in the film.

Although the trailer shows many of the heroes in the film, the colour combination is said to give it a dark tone. The sequel itself is expected to be a little dark, just as “Empire Strikes Back” was. Mike, however, adds that the new movie will not be a copy in any way, and will be very different.

One of the main battles in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be fought in a snow covered planet that will be reminiscent of the Battle of Hoth, but Mike insists that it is not a copy. Some of the fans have raised concerns about the possibility that the upcoming film lacks originality.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube