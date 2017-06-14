'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Flashbacks to give more insights about Hook and others

'Once Upon a Time'
A picture of Colin O'Donoghue , who plays the character Captain Hook in the TV series "Once Upon a Time." Facebook/ Once Upon a Time

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 is a new journey that starts many years after the final battle in season 6. Flashbacks will be used to give the fans a glimpse of what exactly happened in the past few years, and how those events are connected to the story now.

The fans already have a good idea about what some of the veteran characters on the show are like. Over the years the show has revealed different sides of the characters, their past regrets and more. However, there may be more skeletons hiding in each character’s closet that may come tumbling out as the story continues.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Executive Producer Adam Horowitz said that the advantage of having characters that live for hundreds of years is that they can pick different eras of their lives and focus on that part to tell the current story. The producers have used this formula before, and will continue to use flashbacks as a tool to tell new stories.

Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) is the main hero of the TV series going forward. His daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) has brought him a new book, with a plea to help save their family. The next season will show the new adventure, as the two characters take a journey to save their family from another curse.

Some of the familiar characters who will be returning include Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), Regina and the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), and Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle). All these characters are suffering from the new curse, and so they will be seen in a new avatar.

Filming of “Once Upon A Time” season 7 will begin in July. The cast and crew will be returning to Vancouver, but the set will not be for Storybrooke. The story has moved to a new fictitious town.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car