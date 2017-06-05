'Once Upon A Time' season 7 to begin filming in July

A picture of Colin O'Donoghue , who plays the character Captain Hook in the TV series "Once Upon a Time." Facebook/ Once Upon a Time

Filming for the ABC fantasy adventure TV series “Once Upon A Time” season 7 will begin on July 6. The production team will be returning to Vancouver, where they have been filming in the past few years. This time around they will be building the set for a new fictitious city, as the story moves away from Storybroke.

Regina, the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) will be coming back, but they will all have new identities in a new city. All the returning characters are affected by another curse. Henry (Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) will go on a new adventure to help save their family.

According to the official synopsis of the next season posted on YVR Shoots, the new as well as the old characters will be looking for true love. They all have to choose sides in the fight of good against evil. The TV series will continue to introduce classic characters with a twist.

While the characters will be seen in a new city, some of the familiar locations on the show will remain the same. The residents of the Enchanted Forest will face their “greatest challenge yet,” according to the official synopsis.

Despite running for years, the show has managed to keep the audience invested. According to a press release by ABC, the viewership of the finale episode of the previous season grey by 13 percent on a week to week basis, and was able to match the show’s highest Adult 18-49 rating since November.

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 is a reset, so the writers have an almost clean slate to tell fresh new stories. Sadly, this means that many of the familiar characters will not be returning when the show returns.