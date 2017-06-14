'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 13 spoilers: A suspected Downworlder uprising threatens Clary and her friends in 'Those of Demon Blood' [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
RTX21OSG
Executive producers and cast members participate in a panel for the Disney ABC series "Shadowhunters" (Freeform, the new name for ABC Family) during the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2016. Reuters/Alex Gallardo

"Shadowhunters," starring Dominic Sherwood as Jonathan Christopher "Jace" Wayland, Katherine McNamara as Clarissa "Clary" Fairchild, Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane, Matthew Daddario as Alexander "Alec" Lightwood, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood and Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, will have a new episode titled "Those of Demon Blood." It will feature an alarming death toll of Shadowhunters. Read on to learn more about this episode.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Shadowhunters' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in the show's next episode.

Zap2it reports that in "Shadowhunters" Season 2, episode 13, the leaders of the Institute suspect that there's a Downworlder uprising. They think so because of the alarming rise in the death rate of Shadowhunters lately. 

A preview video of this episode was posted on Freeform's official YouTube channel. It shows Jace talking about a wolf killing a Shadowhunter. He also says in another scene that all Downworlders are suspects in the recent death toll of Shadowhunters. Another scene shows Clary asking Jace about locking up Simon. Plus, Alec asks Magnus for his hair so he could have it tested for DNA. "I didn't realise there was anything I needed to be cleared of," he says to Alec.

Guest stars of 'Those of Demon Blood'

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Chad Connell (Quinn), Brendt Thomas Diabo (ND Wolf) and Vanessa Matsui (Dot), will appear in this episode. They will be joined by other stars such as Isaiah Mustafa (Luke Garroway) and Alisha Wainwright (Maia Roberts).

'Shadowhunters' episodes

The episodes before "Those of Demon Blood" were "You Are Not Your Own," which aired on June 12 and "Mea Maxima Culpa," which aired on June 5.  "You Are Not Your Own" was directed by Bille Woodruff and written by Jamie Gorenberg.  "Mea Maxima Culpa" was written by Michael Reisz and directed by Matt Hastings.

After "Those of Demon Blood," "The Fair Folk" episode will air on June 26. It will be followed by the episodes "A Problem of Memory" (air date: July 10), "Day of Atonement" (air date: July 17), "A Dark Reflection" (air date: July 24), "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen" (air date: July 31), "Hail and Farewell" (air date: Aug. 7) and "Beside Still Water" (air date: Aug. 14).

"Shadowhunters" is based on "The Mortal Instruments" book series by Cassandra Clare. It airs on Netflix in Australia and on Freeform in the US every Monday at 8 pm EST. Stay tuned for more spoilers in the coming days.

Watch: 'Shadowhunters' | Season 2, Episode 13 Promo: 'Those of Demon Blood'| Freeform

 Source: Freeform/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
