'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Lady Tremaine afraid of growing old

The new big baddie in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 is Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar). She’s in charge of Hyperion Heights, a fictitious portion of Seattle, and she’s using “capitalism” to drive out all the characters she doesn’t want living there.

Anwar may be a new comer on the show, but she wasn’t nervous even on the first day of filming. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said that instead of being nervous about joining a well established show that’s going for a reboot; she was rather curious about the “dynamics that had already been established.”

Talking about the main driving force for her character, Anwar said that Lady Tremaine is mostly concerned about getting older. With each passing day the character becomes more unbearable because she’s increasingly worried about getting older. In addition to this, the actress said that her approach to the character was to include the traits of a “trophy wife.” So, there’s lot of greed and “a little bit of pompousness” to the character.

Lady Tremaine will be seen driving out some of the characters in Hyperion Heights that she doesn’t want to keep. The way she will do this is by using “capitalism,” the actress said. By raising the rent of the existing buildings and building new ones that regular folk can’t afford, the villain is cleverly forcing out a lot of people without needing to use force.

Although Lady Tremaine may be pulling all the strings in Hyperion Heights, she may not be the one who cast the spell that led to all the main characters getting new identities. Anwar said that most of the cast, including her, have been kept in the dark about who is responsible for casting this spell. The actress was also not willing to guess at who could be responsible for it.