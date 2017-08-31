'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Tiana's mother facing 'financial disaster'

Actress Jennifer Morrison and creator and executive producer Adam Horowitz, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel sesssion at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011.

“Riverdale” star Robin Givens will be playing the role of Princess Tiana’s (Mekia Cox) mother in “Once Upon a Time” season 7. The actress will be seen in at least one episode on the show, and details about her character have now been revealed.

Tiana’s mother is a loving, benevolent noblewoman, Entertainment Weekly reports. She used to be wealthy once, but now she is facing “financial disaster.” Yet, she is able to handle these changing circumstances with “grace and inner moral strength.”

Even before Givens knew that she will be playing Tiana’s mother, she met with Cox. Cox was out buying groceries and on her way back she met Givens in the elevator. She was surprised to see an actress she knew and told her the same.

“We had a fun little moment with each other and that was that,” Cox said. Later when she was formally introduced to Givens after she was cast as her on-screen mother, Cox reminded her co-star about their little encounter in the elevator.

“She was as excited as I was at that time. She’s the sweetest woman, she’s very down to earth and it’s really awesome getting to work with her and play her daughter,” Cox said.

Many new actors have been cast in different roles this year for the show. The next season is a reboot, with even the returning characters getting new names and identities. The only constant on the show, and the new protagonist, is Henry Mills (Andrew J. West), who is all grown up now.

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 will premiere on Oct. 6. The first episode is titled “Hyperion Heights,” which is also the name of the fictitious part of Seattle where all the action takes place. As far as the plot is concerned; there’s a new curse and a new villain that the heroes will have to fight.