'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Emma cameo details; 'emotional curtain call'

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will return one last time in “Once Upon A Time” season 7. The producers have promised an “emotional curtain call” for the character. The episode that the character is featured in will be focused on Hook (Colin O’Donodhue), so the fans will find out about what happened between the two. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Emma will be back in the second episode of the next season titled “A Pirate’s Life,” Entertainment Weekly reports. As the title suggests, the plot of this episode will be focused on Hook. Executive Producer Adam Horowitz revealed that the episode will contain flashbacks of what happened in the past six seasons, and also the events after the happy ending of the two characters, which the fans saw in the finale in season 6.

“We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way,” Horowitz teased. Since the episode will include a lot of time jumps of events of the past, and scenes of what happened after the happy ending, it looks like the producers have put a lot of effort to make sure that the beloved character gets a proper sendoff on the show. The producers have said that this will be an “emotional curtain call” for the character.

The events after the happy ending will apparently have a connection to Hyperion Heights, which is the centre of all the action in the new season. There’s a new curse on the show, and all the veteran characters will be seen in a new avatar, with new names and identities.

Filming of the TV series is ongoing in full swing. Leaked pictures from the set posted on YVR Shoots, show Hook as Police Officer Rogers in Hyperion Heights. The scene filmed that day involved the actor walking towards his office with a book in his hand. He looks down and suddenly starts running towards the door.