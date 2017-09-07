'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Emma cameo details; 'emotional curtain call'

By @sachintrivedig on
Actress Jennifer Morrison is Emma Swan in NBC's 'Once Upon A Time'
Actress Jennifer Morrison arrives for the premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in New York December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will return one last time in “Once Upon A Time” season 7. The producers have promised an “emotional curtain call” for the character. The episode that the character is featured in will be focused on Hook (Colin O’Donodhue), so the fans will find out about what happened between the two. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Emma will be back in the second episode of the next season titled “A Pirate’s Life,” Entertainment Weekly reports. As the title suggests, the plot of this episode will be focused on Hook. Executive Producer Adam Horowitz revealed that the episode will contain flashbacks of what happened in the past six seasons, and also the events after the happy ending of the two characters, which the fans saw in the finale in season 6.

“We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way,” Horowitz teased. Since the episode will include a lot of time jumps of events of the past, and scenes of what happened after the happy ending, it looks like the producers have put a lot of effort to make sure that the beloved character gets a proper sendoff on the show. The producers have said that this will be an “emotional curtain call” for the character.

The events after the happy ending will apparently have a connection to Hyperion Heights, which is the centre of all the action in the new season. There’s a new curse on the show, and all the veteran characters will be seen in a new avatar, with new names and identities.

Filming of the TV series is ongoing in full swing. Leaked pictures from the set posted on YVR Shoots, show Hook as Police Officer Rogers in Hyperion Heights. The scene filmed that day involved the actor walking towards his office with a book in his hand. He looks down and suddenly starts running towards the door.

Related
Join the Discussion
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Isaiah Thomas on getting traded from Boston: 'It still hurts'
Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: New behind-the-scenes pictures and trailer released
'Designated Survivor' season 2: the Kirkmans are in danger; whiz kid joins the White House
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 premiere spoilers: story goes funnier, sexier and lighter
Olivia Newton-John reveals marijuana's role in her battle against cancer
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Emma cameo details; 'emotional curtain call'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Emma and Hook storyline
'Poldark' season 4: Max Bennett cast as Monk Adderley
‘Poldark’ season 4: Ross to face new villain
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car