'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 3: Cinderella's 'dark secret'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
A still from "Once Upon A Time" TV series. Once Upon A Time/ Facebook

The synopsis and preview of “Once Upon A Time” season 7 have been released online. Fans will learn a “dark secret” about Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) as her past is revealed. Meanwhile, Jacinda will stand up to Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar) in Hyperion Heights.

According to the synopsis of the next episode titled “The Garden of Forking Paths,” Cinderella will get some help from an “unlikely source” when she’s facing danger. The preview video posted on YouTube reveals this “unlikely source” to be Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox).

In both timelines the main focus of the plot involves people rising up to challenge the rule of Lady Tremaine/Victoria Belfrey. According to the synopsis, the flashback will reveal a “dark secret” of Cinderella.

The preview video shows Lady Tremaine forcing Cinderella to “sacrifice” Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) or risk sacrificing everyone. It is unclear what leverage the villain has on her step daughter, but Cinderella seems to consider it as she approaches Henry while he sleeps.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Victoria is determined to destroy a community garden that Lucy (Alison Fernandez) loves. Jacinda will not stand for this, so she will take “extreme measures” to stop the destruction of the garden.

Lucy, who knows the true intentions of Victoria, has to convince her father that this is not just a plot of land that Victoria is after. The preview video shows the little girl jumping into a hole to prove her point. Henry looks on helplessly.

Victoria will also make a discovery that “could alter everyone’s fate,” according to the synopsis. Fans will have to watch the episode to find out all secrets of the past. “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 3 airs on Oct. 20.

