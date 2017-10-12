'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 2: Emma is back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
Actress Jennifer Morrison and creator and executive producer Adam Horowitz, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel sesssion at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

Jennifer Morrison will be back to play the role of Emma Swan in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 2. The synopsis of the episode has been released online, and the preview video teases some of the scenes. The following article contains spoilers from the premiere episode.

Henry (Jared Gilmore) will be in trouble in the next episode, and he will call his family for help. Together they will go on a mission to find Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). On their way, Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) will encounter a foe who threatens to stop the group.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Jacinda will try to find a way to see Lucy (Alison Fernandez), and she will get some unwanted help from Henry. Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar) on the other hand will not sit idly by. She will enlist the help of Mr. Gold/ Weaver (Robert Carlyle) to push Henry out of Hyperion Heights.

The promo video of episode 2 posted on YouTube shows Lady Tremaine asking Henry to kill a man. This man that she wants murdered has some connection to Cinderella, and Lady Tremaine doesn’t want him to meet her again.

Who is this man that Henry is tasked with killing? It could be the Hook of this realm. There will be two Captain Hooks in the next episode, and the two won’t get along very well, at least initially.

The Hook storyline should be the main focus of this episode, especially since this will be the last time that the fans will be seeing Emma Swan. The title of episode, “A Pirate’s Life,” also emphasizes this importance.

Some of the promo pictures of episode 2 have also been posted on YouTube. While Emma is back to help Henry, she wants him to come back to Storybrooke to be together with his family again.

Credit: ABC Television Network/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
F1 United States Grand Prix: Michael Buffer to introduce drivers
Isaiah Thomas on Danny Ainge: 'Might never talk to him again'
Red Bull F1 keen to retain Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen until 2020
New Houston Rockets owner has championship aspirations
Conor McGregor, WWE close to agreeing to WrestleMania deal
Conor McGregor, WWE close to agreeing to WrestleMania deal
LeBron James injury update: Cavs star could miss season opener against Boston
LeBron James injury update: Cavs star could miss season opener against Boston
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Inside the world of episode 5
Meghan Markle’s London vehicle is biggest ‘clue’ of engagement to Prince Harry
Harvey Weinstein is 'definitely not the only one', says female Australian filmmaker
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 ‘The Explosion Implosion’ spoilers
'Vikings' season 5 new teaser: Death and chaos everywhere
‘Vikings’ season 5 teaser: Lagertha takes aim with flaming arrow
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 2: Emma is back
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 2 preview video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car