'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 10 preview: Zelena returns

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
Rebecca Mader as Zelena in the TV series "Once Upon A Time." Once Upon A Time/ Facebook

Zelena (Rebecca Mader) will finally be back in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 10. She is also under the new curse, but Regina (Lana Parrilla) will have to recruit her sister in her fight against the new villains in Hyperion Heights.

Two preview videos of the next episode have surfaced online. The first one is from San Francisco, where Regina has to go to recruit her sister, and the second is a flashback that shows that there has been a witch fight that has been ongoing for a long time now.

The first preview video posted on YouTube shows Regina and Henry (Andrew J. West) visiting a fitness centre. Henry doesn’t want to be there, which is understandable because he is still under the influence of the curse, but his mother insists that he should pretend as though he likes it there.

Regina and Henry’s mission in this scene is to get close to Zelena, who is the fitness instructor there. The Evil Queen has to put her plans into motion without breaking the curse. If too many people wake up from the curse there will be consequences.

The other sneak peek scene posted on YouTube shows events that took place in the flashback. Regina and the other heroes had to fight Gothel (Emma Booth), Drizella (Adelaide Kane), and the other witches in the final battle before the big evil curse was cast. According to the synopsis, Gothel earns the trust of Anastasia (Yael Yurman), which will have fatal consequences.

It was Drizella who cast the new evil curse. According to the synopsis, Henry and Ella (Dania Ramirez) took some extreme measure to protect their daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) from the new curse. Back in Hyperion Heights, Henry will rush back to Lucy after finding out that she has become unconscious.  

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: William Riggs disappointed with producers
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Protecting the dinosaurs
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Characters in ‘alien environment’
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Outlander' season 3: Producers looked for real caves around Scotland
‘Outlander’ season 3: Creating the perfect Abandawe set
Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car