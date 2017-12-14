'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 10 preview: Zelena returns

Zelena (Rebecca Mader) will finally be back in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 10. She is also under the new curse, but Regina (Lana Parrilla) will have to recruit her sister in her fight against the new villains in Hyperion Heights.

Two preview videos of the next episode have surfaced online. The first one is from San Francisco, where Regina has to go to recruit her sister, and the second is a flashback that shows that there has been a witch fight that has been ongoing for a long time now.

The first preview video posted on YouTube shows Regina and Henry (Andrew J. West) visiting a fitness centre. Henry doesn’t want to be there, which is understandable because he is still under the influence of the curse, but his mother insists that he should pretend as though he likes it there.

Regina and Henry’s mission in this scene is to get close to Zelena, who is the fitness instructor there. The Evil Queen has to put her plans into motion without breaking the curse. If too many people wake up from the curse there will be consequences.

The other sneak peek scene posted on YouTube shows events that took place in the flashback. Regina and the other heroes had to fight Gothel (Emma Booth), Drizella (Adelaide Kane), and the other witches in the final battle before the big evil curse was cast. According to the synopsis, Gothel earns the trust of Anastasia (Yael Yurman), which will have fatal consequences.

It was Drizella who cast the new evil curse. According to the synopsis, Henry and Ella (Dania Ramirez) took some extreme measure to protect their daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) from the new curse. Back in Hyperion Heights, Henry will rush back to Lucy after finding out that she has become unconscious.