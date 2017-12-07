'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 preview: Victoria needs help

A new sneak peek scene from “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 9 has surfaced online. The video shows Rumple (Robert Carlyle) making a deal with Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar), and revealing a big secret about her.

The scene posted on YouTube shows Victoria having a conversation with Detective Weaver at the police station. The villainous character wants a favour from the detective, but his nature is to only take action when there is something of value offered to him. So, Victoria will make him an offer he can’t refuse.

Rumple has been awake for a while now, but he hasn’t revealed this to anyone yet. When Victoria indicates that she knows he is awake, he once again attempts to play dumb. But, this time he has to come clean because Victoria has some valuable information that he desperately needs.

The reason why Weaver hasn’t let anyone know that he is awake seems to be because he is searching for The Guardian, someone who is supposed to set him free and let him be reunited with Belle (Emilie de Ravin). Victoria apparently has all the answers that Rumple is looking for. So, even though his initial reaction was to stop listening and lock her up, he takes her up on her offer.

While accepting the deal, Rumple makes a startling revelation. Victoria is actually Rapunzel, the damsel in distress with golden hair who was locked away in a lonely tower. This shows once again that when it comes to information and power, the Dark One is not to be underestimated.

“Once Upon A Time” has a way of showing the complexity of its characters, especially the villains. The fans will get to learn more about Rapunzel’s back story in the next episode, and how that helped shape the events of the present for Victoria and the others.