'Ocean's 8': New trailer highlights each character

A new trailer of “Ocean’s 8” has been released online. The video highlight’s each character in the group, and their unique abilities. The main plot revolves around the group of thieves stealing an expensive diamond necklace.

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is the protagonist of the new film. The trailer posted on YouTube starts off with a scene that reveals Debbie to be Danny Ocean’s sister. Danny is a character played by George Clooney in the previous movies from the franchise.

According to the official synopsis of the film, things start off after Debbie has been released from prison after serving five years, eight months and 12 days. She will plan to rob a diamond necklace that is valued at $150 million (AU$198 million).

A scene in the film may seem familiar to fans of the franchise who have watched the previous movies. The crew is assembled for the job, and they are shown the plan, including the rightly timed jokes.

The trailer teases the abilities of each crew member. Lou (Cate Blanchett) is Debbie’s friend and someone who she worked with before. Amita (Mindy Kaling) is an expert jeweller, Constance (Awkwafina) is a street con artist, Tammy (Sarah Paulson) is an “expert fence” as per the synopsis, Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter) is a fashion designer, and Nine Ball (Rihanna) is a computer hacker.

The necklace will be worn by world famous actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) during the Met Gala event. The plan seems to be to build a replica of the jewellery and switch it at the event. The team has to get in and get out quickly, and rob the necklace in plain sight.

“Ocean’s 8” has been directed by Gary Ross. The film is set to be released on June 7 in Australia. Matt Damon will be reprising his role as Linus Caldwell in the movie, but this will only be a cameo appearance.