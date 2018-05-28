'Ocean's 8': New trailer highlights each character

By @sachintrivedig on
'Ocean's 8'
A poster of the film "Ocean's 8." Ocean's 8/ Facebook

A new trailer of “Ocean’s 8” has been released online. The video highlight’s each character in the group, and their unique abilities. The main plot revolves around the group of thieves stealing an expensive diamond necklace.

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is the protagonist of the new film. The trailer posted on YouTube starts off with a scene that reveals Debbie to be Danny Ocean’s sister. Danny is a character played by George Clooney in the previous movies from the franchise.

According to the official synopsis of the film, things start off after Debbie has been released from prison after serving five years, eight months and 12 days. She will plan to rob a diamond necklace that is valued at $150 million (AU$198 million).

A scene in the film may seem familiar to fans of the franchise who have watched the previous movies. The crew is assembled for the job, and they are shown the plan, including the rightly timed jokes.

The trailer teases the abilities of each crew member. Lou (Cate Blanchett) is Debbie’s friend and someone who she worked with before. Amita (Mindy Kaling) is an expert jeweller, Constance (Awkwafina) is a street con artist, Tammy (Sarah Paulson) is an “expert fence” as per the synopsis, Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter) is a fashion designer, and Nine Ball (Rihanna) is a computer hacker.

The necklace will be worn by world famous actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) during the Met Gala event. The plan seems to be to build a replica of the jewellery and switch it at the event. The team has to get in and get out quickly, and rob the necklace in plain sight.

“Ocean’s 8” has been directed by Gary Ross. The film is set to be released on June 7 in Australia. Matt Damon will be reprising his role as Linus Caldwell in the movie, but this will only be a cameo appearance.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Ocean’s 8’: New trailer teases abilities of thieves
‘The Walking Dead’ star’s son in Negan cosplay
‘The 100’ season 5: Diyoza recruits Woncrew
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lando may be back
'Avengers 4': Shuri can be queen of Wakanda
‘Avengers 4’: Letitia Wright on her character as queen
'Outlander' season 4: Filming in Cumbernauld Glen again
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in the woods again
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car