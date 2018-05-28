'Avengers 4': Shuri can be queen of Wakanda

By @sachintrivedig on
Shuri
A poster of "Black Panther" film. Black Panther/Facebook

After the events in “Infinity War,” Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the heir to the throne of Wakanda and the position of the Black Panther. It remains to be seen if she will become queen in “Avengers 4,” but Wright has said recently that she is ready for her character to take this next step.

At the MCM Comic-con show in London, one of the fans asked Wright if she is ready to step into the position vacated by her character’s brother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Deadline reports. “To be comic-book accurate, yes,” Wright said. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

Towards the end of “Infinity War,” Thanos (Josh Brolin) managed to acquire all the stones for his gauntlet and then snapped his finger, ending half the life in the universe. Among the people who died was T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

With the apparent “death” of the Black Panther, the throne of Wakanda is empty, and Shuri is next in line to take her brother’s place. In the comics, Wright’s character is not just an intellectual giant, but she also has martial arts skills and transmorphic abilities. This means that Shuri is not only ready to become the next Black Panther, but also the queen of Wakanda.

There has been a lot of interest in the character Shuri ever since her introduction. She is essentially a Disney/Marvel princess, but very different kind of princess when compared to the other Disney princesses. Wright talked about this interest in the fan base, and jokingly asked if she has to be perfect now, thanks to all the “Disney Princess pressure.”

“I’m so honored, seriously. I grew up on the Disney movies and grew up with the Disney Princesses and they didn’t really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say ‘this is a Disney Princess’ – right on!” Wright said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Ocean’s 8’: New trailer teases abilities of thieves
‘The Walking Dead’ star’s son in Negan cosplay
‘The 100’ season 5: Diyoza recruits Woncrew
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lando may be back
'Avengers 4': Shuri can be queen of Wakanda
‘Avengers 4’: Letitia Wright on her character as queen
'Outlander' season 4: Filming in Cumbernauld Glen again
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in the woods again
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car