'Avengers 4': Shuri can be queen of Wakanda

After the events in “Infinity War,” Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the heir to the throne of Wakanda and the position of the Black Panther. It remains to be seen if she will become queen in “Avengers 4,” but Wright has said recently that she is ready for her character to take this next step.

At the MCM Comic-con show in London, one of the fans asked Wright if she is ready to step into the position vacated by her character’s brother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Deadline reports. “To be comic-book accurate, yes,” Wright said. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

Towards the end of “Infinity War,” Thanos (Josh Brolin) managed to acquire all the stones for his gauntlet and then snapped his finger, ending half the life in the universe. Among the people who died was T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

With the apparent “death” of the Black Panther, the throne of Wakanda is empty, and Shuri is next in line to take her brother’s place. In the comics, Wright’s character is not just an intellectual giant, but she also has martial arts skills and transmorphic abilities. This means that Shuri is not only ready to become the next Black Panther, but also the queen of Wakanda.

There has been a lot of interest in the character Shuri ever since her introduction. She is essentially a Disney/Marvel princess, but very different kind of princess when compared to the other Disney princesses. Wright talked about this interest in the fan base, and jokingly asked if she has to be perfect now, thanks to all the “Disney Princess pressure.”

“I’m so honored, seriously. I grew up on the Disney movies and grew up with the Disney Princesses and they didn’t really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say ‘this is a Disney Princess’ – right on!” Wright said.