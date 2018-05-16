'Avengers 4': New superheroes joining the fight

With many of the superheroes dead, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will have to find some new guns to take on the mighty Thanos (Josh Brolin). The fans already got a teaser of one of the new characters in the post credits scene in “Infinity War,” but there may be more characters joining the fight. The following article contains spoilers.

Captain Marvel:

A new character, who is also getting her own solo movie even before the final “Avengers” movie is released, is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was last seen frantically attempting to contact Carol Danvers, so she may be a part of the upcoming film.

Fans of Marvel comics will be familiar with Carol Denvers. It will be interesting to see what back story the Marvel Cinematic Universe will give the character, and more importantly what new powers the fans will get to see in this character. These details will be revealed in the 2019 solo movie of the character.

Adam Warlock:

With the crossover of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise with the ongoing story on Earth, it is safe to assume that more characters from the franchise may cross over. One important character, whose arrival has already been teased, is Adam Warlock.

In the end credits scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” a vengeful high priestess of the Sovereign was seen creating a person in a cocoon. The Golden High Priestess (Elizabeth Debicki) called this man the next step in the evolution of their race. This will be someone more beautiful, more powerful, and someone who will be capable of destroying Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his team.

Star Lord and members of his team are dead, so it is possible that Adam will join the fight against Thanos to try and restore the universe.

Some of the other superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who weren’t a part of “Infinity War,” and are expected to return in the upcoming movie are Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).