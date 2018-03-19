NSW police officer suspended after allegedly filming oral sex with female colleague

A NSW police officer fronted court on Monday over claims that he secretly filmed himself and a female officer having oral sex in a hotel room and posted the clips to Snapchat. The married policeman was suspended after a complaint to superiors was made in August.

Senior Constable Timothy Michael Patterson allegedly filmed graphic videos of the tryst while on a hotel after his female colleague had been drinking wine at the Harbour View Hotel. The policewoman allegedly did not give her consent to being filmed, but she has later allegedly learned that the videos had been allegedly shared among male officers through a Snapchat group. Her identity has not been revealed.

The tryst reportedly took place after the mid-year police transport event. On Monday, graphic details of the sexual encounter emerged amid a special hearing at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court.

The court heard that the female officer arrived back at work at the Sydney police station where she worked 11 days after the tryst. She then learned that male officers had shared the clip, and Patterson had blocked her on Facebook.

Two other female officers took her into a female change room and told her about the video being shared. She cried and punched a locker.

The female officer reportedly cried again as she provided proof in the Downing Centre Local Court at the hearing before Magistrate Clare Farnan. Patterson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of filming a person in a private act with no consent for the purposes of his own or others’ sexual arousal or gratification.

9News reports that the policewoman admitted that she consented to the sex act but alleged she did not consent to being filmed or having the video shared. The defence said the woman did consent to the filming.

She had been drinking wine at the Harbour View Hotel in Sydney at a mid-year police transport event when he met Patterson, it has been claimed. They reportedly talked about work, and “were both being flirtatious with one another.” They ended up going to his hotel room and “started kissing.”

“Obviously I knew he had a wife, but he showed me text messages on his phone that supported they had an open marriage,” the police officer told the court, according to news.com.au. When she began performing oral sex on him, she “looked up to see he had a phone in his hand.” The hearing continues.

