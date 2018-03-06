One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey

One in ten of Australian working women believed they have experienced sexual harassment and fewer than a third felt they were being treated equally, a new landmark national survey has revealed. Only 31 percent of females believed men and women were treated equally in the workplace.

Researchers at the University of Sydney surveyed over 2,000 women and 500 men across the country for the Women and the Future of Work study as they aimed to look into women’s experiences and attitude at work. The participants were aged between 16 and 40.

The findings about gender inequality, which came ahead of International Womens Day on Thursday, was alarming, according to one of the report's co-authors. But Professor Rae Cooper said the result was not surprising in some aspects.

She said something that is really shocking in their findings is that over half of all of the women who responded to the survey thought that workplaces in Australia were unequal. Some think men are treated better than they are in the workplace.

"In some respects it's not surprising that women have that view, because we know that women face some really serious gaps and traps in their work and in their careers,” The ABC reported her as saying. It has been revealed that working girls often felt "disrespected" by senior colleagues due to their gender. Highly paid professionals and low-paid workers are experiencing the same case.

Dr Elizabeth Hill, one of five co-authors, said it surprising to see women rank “respect” as the top thing they valued in the workplace, ahead of having a well paying job. She said the level of women dealing with sexual harassment in their current jobs is also shocking. The Sydney Morning Herald reports Hill as saying that the study identified the “gaps and traps” women fall into in modern workplaces.

Researchers have also learned that 10 percent of female respondents reported having experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. Cooper said 200 of 2,000 women reported experiencing sexual harassment.

Cooper clarified that there is a lot of underreporting of sexual harassment, so the number of women dealing with it is possibly higher. Cooper said harassment and physical touching is certainly alive in the workplace.

Some groups reported greater levels of harassment. Eighteen percent of women with a disability, 16 percent of women from linguistically or ethnically diverse backgrounds and 14 percent of women studying reported to have experienced harassment.