NSW state minister's ex-girlfriend reportedly loses job after exposing ‘sexts’

A senior adviser to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who has exposed what appeared to be “sexting” messages is “no longer working” with him. She lost her job after she revealed some texts a Liberal minister supposedly sent to a fellow MP.

Caitlin Keage is a former girlfriend of a Liberal minister. The texts were allegedly written between Fair Trading Minister Matt Kean and Liberal NSW backbencher Eleni Petinos. Keage posted screenshots of them online.

Based on the post, Kean sent a text message to Petinos on December 27, saying he was “tempted to drive down to see” her. He also wrote “really need to f*** you.” Petinos replied he already has “CK” for that. Kean asked “is that a no?” and Petinos told him it’s “that time of the month.”

Keage took to her Instagram page to expose the text messages and accused Kean of cheating. “When your boyfriend cheats on you when you're away with family,” she wrote alongside the post.

She was reportedly encouraged to resign. Keage was a senior adviser to the prime minister and a Coalition staffer since 2010, and has worked in both media and policy roles.

She is no longer working as part of Turnbull’s office, a spokesman for the Australian leader told news.com.au. It was not clear whether she was pushed to leave, fired or made a decision by herself. When Keage left her role was also unknown.

The Instagram post that revealed the alleged exchange of texts between Kean and Petinos has been deleted, but media circles were quick to have a copy of it. It was widely shared among political circles too.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Kean's boss, earlier declared that she would not sack him over the scandal, although she has admitted that what she “read this morning” is extremely disappointing. Berejiklian said she was personally disappointed in him and have told him so, but believed it is nonetheless a personal matter.

Kean said he was deeply sorry that his relationship with Keage has ended “in such a spectacular and sad fashion.” He added that he wishes her all the best.

Petinos has also released a statement shortly after Keage’s Instagram post has been shared. She said she was saddened that she has been drawn into the relationship breakdown. She denied the allegations, adding it pained her to be making a statement about matters outside the scope of her work.

