North Korean missile test crashed into one of country’s own cities: report

By on
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

A missile test from North Korean failed and crashed last year into one of the rogue nation’s own cities, a report has revealed. The country’s test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) allegedly crash-landed in Tokchon city and caused damages to some buildings there.

It supposedly happened on April 28. The said incident was reported by The Diplomat, a Japanese magazine.

Reports claim that the rocket was launched from a military airbase in South Pyongang. Problem arose when its engines failed only minute into the flight, it has been said.

A US government source told The Diplomat that the missile’s initial stage engines failed after about one minute of powered flight, leading to a “catastrophic failure.” The missile did not fly higher than about 70 kilometers.

Proof of the incident can be corroborated in imagery from April and May 2017. The failure reportedly caused damages to a complex of agricultural or industrial buildings. A nearby greenhouse was also damaged.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or killed after the April 28 alleged missile test failure as the government source did not provide such information. The incident was said to be the third failed test of a Hwasong-12 missile that same month.

There are fears that the likelihood of similar incidents occurring over Pyongyang, the country’s capital, remains high. With untested system, it could also happen to other populated regions.

North Korea shows no signs of slowing down despite the supposed failures. The regime decided to start test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in November.

The regime claimed that the missile could reach the United States. However, there are reports that claim it also failed and broke up on re-entry.

Last year, the regime also named new sites for missile testing, a move viewed as a way to show the flexibility of its Strategic Rocket Force. It carried out ballistic missile launches from Pyongyang’s Sunan Airport.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently made headlines and caught the attention of US President Donald Trump when he said he has a “nuclear button” on his desk at all times. “Trump being Trump,” responded to his comment and he took to Twitter, which appears to be his favourite social media platform, to say he has a much bigger and more powerful nuclear button. Also, the White House recently said Americans must be concerned about Kim’s mental fitness and not that of their president.

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Optimum drops Starz and all its programs
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10 pictures and promo
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Real world fiancé of Zelena
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Hetty is tortured
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 13 'Cac Tu Nhan' spoilers
‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 release date: New episodes unlikely before 2019
‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 release date: New episodes unlikely before 2019
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car