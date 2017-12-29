Russia offers to act as mediator between US and North Korea

Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2016. Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has denounced UN sanctions as an “act of war.” Amid tensions and “war of words,” Russia has offered to help mediate to get the United States and North Korea to the negotiating table.

The Kremlin said earlier this week it was ready to act as a mediator and urged the two nations to the negotiating table. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters that the readiness of Russia to clear the way for de-escalation is obvious. Russia had been suggesting a “double freeze” policy.

When asked about the offer, US State Department spokesman Justin Higgins said the United States “has the ability to communicate with North Korea through a variety of diplomatic channels.” Higgins added they intend the North Korean regime to understand that there is a different path that it can take, but it is up to it to alter course and return to negotiations.

Michael Cavey, another spokesman for the US State Department, said Washington was still open for talks. He also said the onus “to take sincere and meaningful actions toward denuclearization and refrain from further provocations” was on North Korea.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said he was “very disappointed” as alleged North Korea and China’s deals surfaced. The POTUS said China was “caught red-handed” allowing oil to go into North Korea in breach of sanctions.

Any UN sanction-breaking oil sale has been denied by Beijing, as reported by South Korean media. But on Twitter, Trump blasted his disappointment, saying there will never be a solution to the issue with North Korea if this continues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denied that Chinese ships were trading oil to North Korea, and maintained that China's relevant position is still unequivocal. Chunying also reiterated that the Chinese government has been “comprehensively, accurately, faithfully and strictly implementing the Security Council's DPRK-related resolutions,” reports CNN.

The White House is yet to comment about the POTUS’ latest tweet. It was previously suggested that when it comes to dealing with North Korea, all options are on the table.

His administration has pushed to intensify global sanctions on North Korea as a response to Pyongyang's efforts to develop nuclear-tipped missiles. Those are capable of hitting Trump’s country.

Washington believes that China’s full cooperation is important to the success of the effort. Chinese customs data showed that China exported no oil products to North Korea last month.

