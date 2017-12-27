Soldier ‘vaccinated’ against Anthrax as North Korea is 'pursuing chemical, biological weapons'

By on
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

A North Korean fighter who had defected to South Korea earlier this year was possibly vaccinated against Anthrax, stirring fears Kim Jong-un’s henchmen have weaponised the disease. South Korean authorities have revealed that traces of anthrax antibodies were discovered in the soldier’s bloodstreams.

This is according to a report by local South Korean television station Tuesday. Information about the defector’s name or when he was possibly defected was not provided.

But he was said to have been exposed to or vaccinated for anthrax, UPI reported, citing Channel A. They supposedly became immune to the serious bacterial disease before defection. “Anthrax antibodies have been found in the North Korean soldier who defected this year,” an unnamed South Korean official told Channel A.

An anthrax "vaccine is expected to be developed by the end of 2019, Defence Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo has said. The lethal disease can cause the death of at least 80 percent of those who are exposed to the bacterium in 24 hours. Death can be prevented if antibiotics are taken or vaccination is accessible.

The report came after previous claims that Kim’s country was starting tests to mount anthrax onto intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the United States. According to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi, North Korea has begun experiments like heat and pressure equipment.

These are aimed at preventing anthrax from dying even at a high temperature of over 7,000 degrees. Ultimately, the purpose of the tests was to determine if anthrax could survive heat and pressure on an ICBM.

Earlier, the White House has released a report, saying the rogue nation was “pursuing chemical and biological weapons.” The new US National Security Strategy stated it has “spent hundreds of millions of dollars on nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons that could threaten our homeland.”

The report, however, has been denied by North Korea. It accused the US of portraying “untruths as truths.”

Through its state media Korean Central News Agency, North Korea said it maintained its stand to oppose the development, manufacturing, stockpiling and possession of biological weapons as a state party to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).  It adds it has been consistent to such stand.

The state media called the US claims "groundless.”"The more the US clings to the anti-[North Korea] stifling move, the more hardened the determination of our entire military personnel and people to take revenge will be,” the KCNA has warned.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Floyd Mayweather denies interest in UFC, plans to stay retired
Floyd Mayweather denies interest in UFC, plans to stay retired
LeBron James rues late no-calls in Warriors' Christmas Day victory
LeBron James rues late no-calls in Warriors' Christmas Day victory
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Evolution’: New game trailer released
‘Outlander’ stars share Christmas celebrations pictures
'NCIS: LA' season 9 episode 12 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Meghan Markle joins royal family's Christmas Day service before wedding with Harry
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 26-29: Billy ends up in a coma
'Coronation Street' Dec. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Black Panther': Rise of a king TV spot
‘Black Panther’: Christmas special trailer released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car