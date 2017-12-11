Kim Jong Un visited father's supposed birth place after missile launch

kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mount Paektu in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has walked through snow to visit a mountain as he celebrated the missile launch. He specifically headed to a sacred mountain where his father Kim Jong-Il was supposedly born.

Kim has reportedly walked around Mount Paektu, the country's highest peak. It is being considered as a sacred site because it was said to be Kim Jong Il’s place of birth.

Legend has it that he was born on the mountain after a double rainbow and a new star appeared in the sky. Jong Il died in 2011.

State-run television channel, KRT, has released photo of Kim showing him at the summit. The media called it the “sublime mountain of revolution.”

In the photos, the leader was smiling and wrapped up in dark clothing. Kim has taken the opportunity to dwell on the "emotion-charged days when he realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force without yielding even a moment,” state -run agency KCNA reports.

The mountain offered a "warm welcome" as it showed "joy at the appearance of the peerlessly illustrious commander who controls nature,” it has been claimed. Another thing that is said to make the mountain special for Kim is his grandfather. Kim Il Sung had reportedly led the fight for his country's independence from Japan from a log cabin at the foot of Mount Paektu.

Aside from his visit to the inactive volcano, Kim also headed to facilities in Samjiyon County, a town near Mouth Paektu. He was not alone during the visit as he was with his aides. The visit has also sparked speculations that the leader was planning another important event.

It appeared Kim has all the reasons to celebrate the missile testing because according to KCNA, it meant the mainland of America is within its reach. The intercontinental ballistic missile launch happened on November 29.

The Japanese government said it stayed in the air for less than an hour. It has a range of 13,000km (8,100m). The launch was the sixteenth time Kim’s country tested its ballistic missile capabilities this year.

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have heightened after the launch. When asked about the missile launch, US President Donald Trump said “we will take care of it.” US experts have admitted it does seem as though North Korea is only two or three tests away from being combat-ready, Sky News reported.

