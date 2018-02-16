No plans to split 'Winds of Winter' in two

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

George RR Martin has confirmed that he doesn’t have any plans at the moment to split the upcoming book “Winds of Winter” into two for faster release. The author also confirmed that he is working on two “Fire & Blood” novels that are scheduled to be released this year.

Previously, when Martin said that he hopes “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will be completed in the planned seven books, some saw this as a hint that the voluminous next book in the series may be split into two, taking the total number of the novels planned in the series to be eight instead of seven. The last book in the series is tentatively titled “A Dream of Spring.”

Replying to a comment on his blog, Martin made it clear that as of now there are no plans to increase the number of books in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. The fans had asked if there is a “secret” book eight in the series, and the author joked that if such a book existed it would be news to him.

When asked if there are any planned releases this year from “A Song of Ice and Fire” world, Martin said that “Fire & Blood” in the only planned release this year. This book will be released in two volumes, and it is about the history of the Targaryen family.

Martin’s comments suggest that there are no plans to release “Winds of Winter” this year, which will come as a big disappointment for the fans who were hoping to read the book before the final season of “Game of Thrones” airs in 2019.

However, it may still be possible to have the book out by the end of this year if the author manages to submit the manuscript to the publishers. Martin has said that he will announce the completion of the book on his official blog, which will give the fans an idea of when to expect the book to be released.

