'No Man's Sky' update: Sony keeps the faith, gamers await updates at E3

No Man's Sky
"No Man's Sky" will be released on June 21 for North America and June 22 for Europe. PlayStation Blog

Sony has backed Hello Games thus far despite the shortcomings of "No Man's Sky." The people behind the ambitious space exploration game continue to work on improvements, something promised by via social media. 

Much of this was covered in a previous post where it was mentioned that "No Man's Sky" still had its share of following. Though the numbers may not be as massive compared to last year, the fact remains that some are still hoping for game improvements and stability moving forward.

Sony would technically be on board with that with Shuhei Yoshida weighing in on "No Man's Sky's" potential. These were the same sentiments of Sony CEO Shawn Layden when he was interviewed by with Geoff Keighley. Though he shares the same disappointment as folks who have bought and tried out the game, the fact that Sony has not axed the game title on its end should be a pinch of good news. Hence, patience is crucial for both Sony and the gamers as Hello Games developers work on the missing pieces.

There are apparently plenty to mention. The issues tied up to "No Man's Sky" would include game performance and some missing features in the game. Hello Games did release the Foundation update in December 2016, followed by the Pathfinder update in March 2017. Looking over the allowance in between updates, another one should come out this month – possibly at E3. 

All that should be taken lightly for now since both Sony and Hello Games have been silent on their plans for "No Man's Sky." Credible updates are scarce meaning any improvements to the sputtering space exploration game could end up being announced in surprising fashion. 

For the benefit of those unaware of the shortcomings of "No Man's Sky," there is plenty to mention. That would include missing AI creatures, freighter arrivals and political interaction between races. The entry of vehicles does come in handy, aiding "No Man's Sky" wanderers when moving from one place to another as they explore the alleged infinite world. 

Before it came out in the open, "No Man's Sky" reportedly had about 18.4 quintillion unique planets. When it debuted, most found game settings pretty similar and thus adding to the disappointment. Patches have tried to address the issue though the massive world may need time to ensure that most discover new stuff on the go.

It remains to be seen if another major update is up this June for "No Man's Sky." The game is nearing the one-year mark but it seems that Hello Games has more ground to cover. Hopefully, that would at least be more than 50-percent to illustrate the developers’ efforts.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
