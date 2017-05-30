'No Man's Sky' latest news: Hello Games not giving up, more updates happening

"No Man's Sky" leaves a lot to be desired and Hello Games continues to appease disappointed gamers. The space exploration failed to pan up to expectations with the game debuting last year with plenty of bugs and recurring gameplay scenarios.

The last update that came for "No Man's Sky" was the "Pathfinder" update. This was an add-on which brought in land-based vehicles plus a slew of new content. Other than that, other patches released by Hello Games addressed the multitude of bugs the game had, something that seems never-ending.

While most see no end to the problems hounding "No Man's Sky," Hello Games is not about to throw in the towel. They were asked whether there would be more updates on the horizon via Twitter and Hello Games responded with a simple "we are."

It should be noted that despite the disappointing performance, there are still some who are playing "No Man's Sky." Some may be hoping for improvements with the new patches while others may find it interesting via certain level from the rest.

Since its initial release in August 2016, "No Man's Sky" has had a lot of add-ons. Aside from fixes, new game modes, weapons and visual improvements were dished – indicating how Hello Games has taken small steps forward. While most consider these moves as premature and a bit too late, the fact is Hello Games will continue to work on game improvement for the benefit of current gamers and folks who may eventually decide to give the game another chance.

While there is no word on how long Hello Games plans to release updates, the fact that they are trying to reel in added help could be a good sign. This is in reference to the job advertisement they put up back in December where they were vacancies for a QA Tester, experience programmer, graduate programmer and a writer.

With "No Man's Sky" failing to live up to the hype, the current moves may be for the current game or even a new one on the part of Hello Games. The company needs to look beyond the current space exploration game and new game titles could be on the horizon.

For now, the focus is the current "No Man's Sky" game and perhaps learning from the debacle. It may be a bitter pill to swallow for Hello Games but an experience that should help them manage future game titles – if ever there are any coming soon.