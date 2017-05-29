'Grand Theft Auto Online' latest news: Rockstar Games gives gamers reason to play more until June 12

"Grand Theft Auto 5," which was released in 2013, is still one of Rockstar Games' most popular games.

"Grand Theft Auto 5," which was released in 2013, is still one of Rockstar Games' most popular games. Facebook/GTA 5

Rockstar Games continues to come up with the necessary to make "Grand Theft Auto Online" gamers happy and the latest one seems pretty tempting. For the next two weeks, GTA Online gamers get the chance to get stuff at discounted prices plus bonuses.

The new promo works both ways and something avid "Grand Theft Auto Online" gamers will want to seriously consider. Players stand to earn double GTA$ and RP for all Special Vehicle Missions and earn an extra 25-percent GTA$ from Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries.

Other than that, big discounts await GTA Online gamers as well. In-game merchants will give discounts ranging from 25-percent and 50-percent on items like ammo and vehicles. This offer is good until June 12 according to the Rockstar Games website.

For those who want to know more, the items up for grabs and discounted prices include armor, yachts, and vehicles from game merchants. For GTA Online players who want directions, these discounted prices are offered from stores like Ammu-Nation, Dock Tease, Dynasty 8 Executive, Elitas Travel and Warstock Cache & Carry.

Also, GTA Online gamers may want to keep track of these special dates. From now until May 29, featured races you may want to participate in include "Steeplechase Premium Race" and "Del Pierro Pier Time Trial." After that, there is the "Ascent Premium Special Vehicle Race" and "Observatory Time Trial" open between May 30 and June 5.

Apparently most "Grand Theft Auto Online" gamers will be busy trying out the races for the next two weeks as they try to earn up and snag the discounted items they pleasure. The special sale becomes another option for gamers following the announcement of the “Gunrunning” DLC previously reported here on IBT AU.

For the benefit of those who missed it, the "Gunrunning" DLC for “Grand Theft Auto Online” will bring in new military-grade vehicles and weapons this June. The added features to multiplayer gaming further append the push of online gameplay, begging to ask if the aggressive push would overshadow single player campaigns.

Regardless, the issue is considered a minor one with GTA Online gamers getting more perks moving forward. Some may opt to rack up their in-game cash and RP and save up for future items rather than the discounted ones offered. Be sure to mark the dates and remember that the bonuses and discounts are only available for a limited time.