Nicole Kidman ads land her the richest Australian actor distinction for 2016; proves she's queen of Cannes

Her husband, musician Keith Urban, is reportedly worth A$100 million.
By @nessdoctor on
Nicole Kidman
70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "The Beguiled" in competition - Cannes, France. 24/05/2017. Cast member Nicole Kidman poses. Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Everyone knows Nicole Kidman for her great looks, undisputed talent and great performances. These are also why she has become one of Hollywood’s most sought after actresses. With that comes paycheck after paycheck. As of 2016, Nicole Kidman has been crowned as Australia’s richest actor with an estimated wealth of at least A$347 million (US$258.5 million).

SMH says that Nicole Kidman has been named the 197th richest Australian, just ahead of mining tycoon and former politician Clive Palmer. The past 12 months have been great for the 49-year-old actress, as she had managed to grow from a healthy A$9 million to about A$338 million in 2016.

Kidman is already one of Hollywood’s A-listers and this increase in wealth can be attributed to lucrative endorsement deals with big companies such as Etihad, Omega, Neutrogena and a lot more. Aside from this, her acting career is experiencing a somewhat new beginning. Her performance in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” was widely praised, just as anyone would expect from the seasoned actor. Husband Keith Urban is also earning big bucks in his own right. The musician is reportedly worth around A$100 million.

Recently, Nicole Kidman appeared not only in one, but four films at the Cannes Film Festival in France, writes another SMH article. This is why Kidman has been dubbed at such event as the “Queen of Cannes.” First of these films was “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” which was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Here, she plays a doctor whose children weaken gradually and look like they are about to die under the influence of another child’s curse.

The other is Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.” She also stars in Campion’s second series of television mystery “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” Here, she plays the academic mother of a rebellious teenager involved with an older pimp. She is also seen in John Cameron Mitchell’s “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” where she plays the den mother of a 1977 London suburban punk venue. With great entries up for viewing, this year’s Cannes Film Festival surely belongs to Nicole Kidman.

The actor says that the clustering of her films in Cannes was not something that she actually expected. She says that while she did not have to work, she was given the opportunity to go to Cincinnati and work on those projects. She finds such showbiz acclaim an honour and she prefers to stay in that place of being humbled to be somewhere she really loves to be.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car